Urbana FFA members attend leadership conference

Ashlyn Dunn, Taylor Cordial, Olivia Maurice, Jesse Craig and Kirstin Lewis, Urbana FFA officers, were given the opportunity to attend the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference (OLLC) on Wednesday, Sept. 27. The conference was held at the State House in Columbus and gave attendees the opportunity to tour the building and take photos in between the workshop and lunch.

At OLLC students learned what legislators and lobbyists do. Students participated in a mock exercise. In this exercise the members attending were split into two groups; lobbyists and legislators. The Lobbyists had to sell a pitch to the representatives, or legislators. The representatives corresponded to 12 districts. Each Legislator group had to make decisions on whether to support the bill based on their communities and demographics. After the exercise, a Speaker of the House led a discussion and debate on the different bills.

Overall the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference was a very good experience for all who attended and the Urbana FFA cannot wait to attend again next year.

Pictured are Jesse Craig, Kirsten Lewis, Olivia Maurice, Ashlyn Dunn and Taylor Cordial. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/10/web1_FFAWeb.jpg Pictured are Jesse Craig, Kirsten Lewis, Olivia Maurice, Ashlyn Dunn and Taylor Cordial. Submitted photo

By Taylor Cordial

Taylor Cordial is the Urbana FFA Reporter.

Taylor Cordial is the Urbana FFA Reporter.