Smith prevails at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Local race fans were treated to a great night of racing at Shady Bowl Speedway on Saturday. The program had to endure two rain delays.

It was Military Night, with all active and retired members of all branches of the military admitted free.

In the Nagel Excavating Late Models, Kenny George led the first seven counters before giving way to former track champion Don Mahaffey Jr., who led the next two counters. Quincy’s Josh Smith then surged by in his Jerry Smith MotorSports-backed racer. Smith never looked back as he led the final laps to notch his third feature win in a row. Mahaffey Jr. was second, with Mike Ward third, Jim Lewis Jr. fourth and George fifth. The dash was won by Ward, with rookie driver Matt Jackson winng the heat. Smith was the fast qualifier.

The Biggins Small Engines Repair open-wheel modifieds were next up. Columbus driver Buddy Townsend led the pack for the first five laps before giving way to Bellefontaine driver Chris Parker.

Parker, driving the Chuck Lensman-owned Peak Fabrication ride, went on to post his first win of the 2018 season. Ross Klingelhofer set fast time and finished second in the feature. Logan McPherson was third, with Daniel McPherson fourth and Townsend fifth. Klingelhofer won the dash, with Daniel McPherson taking the heat checkered.

The Buckeye FWD mini-stocks were also on the schedule with Columbus driver Ryan Tamburro taking his second straight win. Tamburro is backed by his Grandma and Grandpa Adkins. Andru Troyer was second, with heat winner Jimmy McElfresh third. Fast qualifier and dash winner Cody Wynn was fourth. Eddie Kemp rounded out the top five.

The street stock main saw Josh Longstreth show his strength as he led the opening stages. Fairborn driver Jim Lewis Jr. in his family- backed Camaro then motored by to take the lead. Lewis tried to build up a lead, but was soon caught in a battle with Buck Purtee. The two veteran drivers soon were battling for the lead. It turned into a war as they traded contact on several laps. The fans were on their feet rooting their favorite to win as the pair took the white flag. Lewis was able to hold off Purtee to carry the checkered flag. Purtee, who also won the dash, had to settle for second, with Longstreth third, Rodney Roush fourth and Jacob Heckman fifth. Randy Walton won the heat race. Lewis picked up the DeGraff Service Center Hard Charger award.

A 100-lap feature held for the Enduro was also on the agenda. Richmond, Ind., driver Chris Jennings won in his C&C Enterprises car. Kenny Terry was second, with Ben Cameron third.

In the off-season, Shady Bowl Speedway, Mt. Lawn Speedway (Ind.) and Winchester Speedway (Ind.) teamed up to create the Van Hoy Oil Shoot-Out Series. The series will feature the Hobby Stocks and Thunder cars. The series will debut at Shady Bowl on Saturday. The race will be a 100-lapper paying $1,000 to win. The series then moves on to Mt. Lawn Speedway on June 10 and will return to Shady Bowl on July 14. The series moves back to Mt. Lawn on July 22. On Aug. 4-5, it goes to the famed high banks of Winchester Speedway.

In addition to the 100-lap feature for the Hobby Stocks and Thunder cars, the modifieds, street stocks and Buckeye FWD mini stocks will be in action on Saturday. Racing will start at 7 p.m.

