DeGRAFF – In an effort to pay tribute to our military members, tonight will be ‘Military Night” at Shady Bowl Speedway.

All active and retired military members who present proper ID will be admitted free to the grandstand area.

“We host this event every Memorial Day weekend to try and give something back to the people who are and have served our great country. It is an honor for us to have them here,” said track owner Rick Young.

It will be a full night of racing for fans and drivers as late models, modifieds, street stocks, Buckeye FWD mini stocks and spectator drags will do battle.

In addition, a 100-lap enduro race will be held. The race will be held as a prelude to the 300-lap Clunker Classic in September. The 300-lapper could pay as much as $5,000 to win if 120 entries are on hand.

Racing will start tonight at 7 p.m.

