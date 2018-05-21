Blue Knight players earn honors

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. – Urbana’s University softball player Mykee Holtz collected postseason honors recently after being named to the All-Mountain East Conference Second Team. The annual softball awards and all-conference teams are voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches.

Holtz, a sophomore shortstop from Springfield, is the lone UU player to earn all-conference recognition after pacing the Blue Knights with a .331 average, 32 RBIs and three home runs. Holtz also slugged a team-high 13 doubles which ranked fifth among MEC leaders. She produced 12 multi-hit games and nine multi-RBI outings, while starting all 50 games to tie the school record for most games played in a season. Holtz also finished with 83 assists in the field.

West Virginia Wesleyan took home the top awards in the MEC for the 2018 softball season. WVWC’s Madison Casto was tabbed as the league’s Player of the Year, Hannah Vet was named Pitcher of the Year for the third time in her career, Lauryn King was selected as the Freshman of the Year and Steve Warner earned Coach of the Year honors.

UU’s Riley Curtis (softball) and Zeth Tanner (baseball) have been selected to the 2018 Google Cloud Academic All-District® Baseball and Softball Teams. Selected by CoSIDA, Curtis and Tanner are among the nation’s top student-athletes recognized for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the Google Cloud Academic All-America® ballot, with first- and second-team Academic All-America® honorees to be announced in June.

Curtis, a senior outfielder from Springboro, Ohio, led the Blue Knight softball team in runs scored (29) and stolen bases (18-19) while finishing second in average (.322) and hits (47) this season. In her two years at UU, Curtis hit for a .346 average with 99 career hits and 27 stolen bases. She is a member of the All-MEC Academic Team, UU AD’s Honor Roll and Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society.

Tanner, a senior catcher from Yorktown, Ind., ranked among the Mountain East Conference home-run leaders all season and finished with a UU single-season record 10. Tanner finished second on the Blue Knight baseball team with a .295 average and led the squad with 28 RBIs and .582 slugging percentage. He is a member of the MEC Commissioner’s Honor Roll, UU AD’s Honor Roll and Chi Alpha Sigma National College Athlete Honor Society.

