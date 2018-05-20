Inclement weather wins at Shady Bowl Speedway

DeGRAFF – The racing action at Shady Bowl Speedway scheduled for Saturday night was cancelled due to rain and wet grounds.

This Saturday will be ‘Military Night” at the hillside oval.

All active and retired military members who present proper ID will be admitted free to the grandstand area.

It will be a full night of racing for fans and drivers with late models, modifieds, street stocks, Buckeye FWD mini stocks and spectator drags in action.

In addition, a 100-lap endurance race will be held. The race will be held as a prelude to the 300-lap Clunker Classic in September. The 300-lapper could pay as much as $5,000 to win if 120 entries are on hand.

Racing will start on Saturday at 7 p.m. – weather permitting.