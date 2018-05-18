Car Load Night at Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – It will be flashback night at Shady Bowl Speedway tonight, weather permitting.

The rural oval will be holding an event that was famous at drive-in theaters in the 1960s. The outdoor theaters would have a “Car Load Night” with all the folks you could pack into your car be charged one admission. Shady Bowl will host its own car load night. All the people you can pack in your car will be admitted to the grandstand area for $30.

The current points standings are very close, making each race very important to the drivers. The Biggins Small Engine Repair modifieds will headline the program. Buddy Townsend of Columbus won the season opener. He and West Liberty’s Logan McPherson are tied for the points lead.

The street stock rankings show Buck Purtee six points ahead of defending track champion Rodney Roush. Columbus drivers RyanTamburro and Jimmy Devuono are tied for the lead in the Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks. Jason Purtee has a five-point lead over Steve Fowler in the Hangar 18 Hobby Stocks. The above classes will be on hand along with the Spectator drags.

The first green flag will drop at 7 p.m.

Buddy Townsend of Columbus competes against West Liberty’s Logan McPherson during a recent race at Shady Bowl Speedway. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/05/web1_shady.jpg Buddy Townsend of Columbus competes against West Liberty’s Logan McPherson during a recent race at Shady Bowl Speedway.