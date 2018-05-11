Top drivers head to Shady Bowl

DeGRAFF – Shady Bowl Speedway is set to host a full program of stock car racing tonight. The Legends cars were set to be on hand, before a scheduling mixup revealed they wont be able to tackle the “Worlds Fastest 3/10ths mile oval” at this time.

The Nagel Excavating late models will be on hand to compete in a 35-lap feature. Josh Smith, last week’s feature winner, is leading the points. Don Mahaffey Jr., last year’s champion, is second followed by another former track champ in Mike Ward.

Jim Lewis Jr. is fourth followed by Nic Burnside.

Burnside, a rookie, has teamed up with Ward. The cars run out of a garage based in Urbana. Ward, a wily veteran, is sharing setup and driving info with Burnside. The Buckeye FWD Mini Stocks will also be racing in a non-points race. Ryan Tamburro of Columbus is the current points leader. The Hangar 18 Hobby Stocks will also be in action as well as the Street Stocks.

Racing will begin at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 16, NASCAR veteran driver Sterling Marlin will make the trek from Tennessee to compete at Shady Bowl. Marlin will be piloting a car out of his own race shop.

Pictured above are Mike Ward (61) of Urbana and Nic Burnside (16) of West Liberty. The teammates will be hand to run in the Nagel Excavating late model series tonight at Shady Bowl Speedway.

Marlin coming to town on June 16