Wheeling Jesuit sweeps UU in softball

WHEELING, W. Va. – Urbana University softball fell twice at Wheeling Jesuit Saturday afternoon by final scores of 13-1 and 4-3.

GAME 1

The opening contest featured a WJU onslaught as the host Cardinals racked up 16 hits and utilized a seven-run fourth to put the game out of reach.

UU scored its only run on Izzy Helm’s RBI groundout in the second frame, cutting a three-run deficit to two at the time. WJU also scored three runs in the second.

Kayleigh Pate produced two doubles and Margo Jackson recorded one two-bagger for three of UU’s four hits. With the double, Jackson moved into a tie for the program’s all-time mark for career doubles (37).

GAME 2

Mykee Holtz launched a go-ahead homer in the fourth to give UU a 2-1 lead, but the Cardinals scored twice in the fifth and once in the sixth to claim the doubleheader sweep.

The Blue Knights nearly pulled off the comeback in the seventh. With one out, Jenna VanHoose slapped a ball up the middle for a run, but the second runner attempting to score was cut down at the plate.

VanHoose registered three hits and two RBIs, while Holtz finished with a pair of hits and her third long ball. UU totaled seven base knocks in the nightcap.

Starter Carly Allen tossed the entire game inside the circle with only two earned runs allowed.

On Sunday, UU split with West Liberty University, losing the first game, 1-0, and winning the second game, 6-4.

The Blue Knights end the season 10-40 overall and 8-24 in the MEC.

