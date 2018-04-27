UU softball coach resigns after 3 seasons

Urbana University head softball coach Kira Zeiter has resigned from her position, effective at the conclusion of the 2018 season.

Zeiter spent three years at UU – highlighted by a conference tournament run in 2017 – and carries a career record of 139-238.

Urbana University will immediately conduct a national search for its next head softball coach.

“We’re certainly saddened to see Coach Zeiter leave our program, but understand her desire to be closer to her family,” UU Executive Director of Athletics Larry Cox said. “During her time here, the roster has been rebuilt and our softball student-athletes have really excelled in the classroom and the community. We are greatly appreciative of her efforts on behalf of the Blue Knights and wish her much success in the future.”

UU softball coach Kira Zeiter (pictured right) has resigned after three seasons on the job. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_uusoftball-1.jpeg UU softball coach Kira Zeiter (pictured right) has resigned after three seasons on the job.