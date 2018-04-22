UU splits at Fairmont State

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. – Urbana University baseball split Saturday’s doubleheader at Fairmont State (19-18) with a 7-4 victory in Game 2, rebounding from a 9-1 setback in the early matchup.

GAME 1

Fairmont State’s Michael Stout struck out a season-high 12 batters and allowed just three hits to the Blue Knights in a complete-game effort. The junior left-hander improved to 8-1 and boasts a 1.24 earned-run average.

Senior Connor Coy knocked in the lone run for UU in the seventh inning on an infield single. Fellow seniors Zeth Tanner and Mickey Barea had the other two hits.

The Blue Knights were out-slugged 10-3 with seven FSU hits and eight runs coming over the final two frames. The Falcons’ Tyler Skidmore hit a grand slam in a five-run sixth.

UU starter Vitor Takakura (8 ER, 9 H, 4 K) was charged with the loss in five innings of work.

GAME 2

After three innings, UU and FSU were tied 3-3.

Then, Tanner’s league-leading 10th home run put the Blue Knights ahead in the 5th and Barea’s RBI single capped a three-run sixth to keep UU in front.

Senior Steven Beall produced a gutsy performance on the mound, tossing a complete game with a pair of strikeouts and no walks. The right-hander earned his second career win and improved to 2-2 on the year.

UU out-hit FSU 11-10, led by center fielder Brad Burkholder who went 3 for 3 with an RBI double and two runs scored. Coy continued his recent success at the plate with a pair of hits, along with freshman Justin Drennen picking up his first collegiate hit in a 2-for-4 effort.

The Falcons utilized four pitchers as reliever Mark McKee took the loss (2-1).

On Sunday, Fairmont State beat UU, 9-1.

Urbana University’s Connor Coy (pictured) had RBIs in both games on Saturday. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/04/web1_uucoy.jpeg Urbana University’s Connor Coy (pictured) had RBIs in both games on Saturday.