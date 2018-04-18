UU’s Mitchell named All-MEC honorable mention

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — UU’s Jennifer Mitchell earned All-MEC recognition while leading the Blue Knight women’s golf team to eighth place at the MEC Spring Classic.

The season finale, hosted by Charleston (W. Va.) at the Edgewood Country Club, was limited to one round after weather forced Monday’s cancellation.

Mitchell, a junior from Lima, Ohio, carded a 94 on Tuesday to lead the way for UU with a 23rd-place finish. She was the only Blue Knight to earn postseason honors, finishing the season with a 92.33 scoring average to land among the top 15 players in the conference.

Rounding out the UU lineup on Tuesday were junior Monica Hurley (99), senior Emma O’Brien (102) and sophomore Cassidy Kraft (118).

West Virginia Wesleyan’s Beverly Toothman earned low-medalist honors at 8-over-par 80, edging Charleston’s Lauren Crouse in a playoff. Notre Dame College claimed the team title with a final score of 327 (+39).

The All-MEC teams, along with Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year honors, are determined by scoring average from six rounds at select MEC events.

The MEC Coach of the Year is determined by a vote of the league’s coaches.