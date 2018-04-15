West Liberty-Salem girls win Graham Invitational

ST. PARIS – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team won the 16-team Graham Invitational on Friday evening.

Lydia Moell led the Tigers by winning the 300-meter hurdles (49.33), placing second in the long jump (15-03.25) and third in the 200-meter dash (27.98). Moell was also on the winning 4×200 relay team with Kaylee LeVan, Taylor Lauck and Janie Kopus (1:50.64).

Placing second for WL-S were Reghan Bieleski in the 3,200 (12:16.44), Katelyn Stapleton in the 800 (2:25.93), the 4×100 meter relay team of LeVan, Lauck, Megan Dillon and Alex Burton (52.89), the 4×400 relay team of Stapleton, Kopus, Bieleski and Lauck (4:15.9) and the 4×800 relay team of Bieleski, Stapleton, Madison Bahan and Grace Adams (10:15.5).

Janie Kopus placed third in the high jump (4-08).

The WL-S boys placed 10th out of 16 teams with 24 points. Shawnee won the meet with 123 points.

WL-S was led by a third-place finish in the 3,200 by Noah Smith. His time was 10:45.58.

No other results were reported.

WL-S competes in an OHC regular season meet at Mechanicsburg on Tuesday.

Glock hurls 1-hitter

CEDARVILLE – West Liberty-Salem defeated Cedarville, 13-0, in five innings of OHC baseball on Friday.

The win came courtesy of a one-hit shutout from sophomore starter Zack Glock.

Glock gave up a two-out double in the first inning and then settled in, shutting out the Indians in five complete innings.

The Tigers tallied five runs in the second inning on doubles off the bats of Trevor Burden and Nick Burden. The Tigers added more in the third with a three-run home run off the bat of senior standout Thomas Allen. The hit parade continued in the top of the fourth when Trevor Burden cleared the bases, clubbing another double to the right-center gap and plating three of the five runs in that inning.

Trevor Burden finished the day 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a triple and 5 RBI, while Allen was 2-for-3 with the dinger and 3 RBI. Tyler Jones was 1-for-1 with an RBI and scored three times and Levi Moell was 1-for-2 and scored three times.

WL-S improves to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the OHC.

Bruce tosses 1-hitter

SPRINGFIELD – Triad beat Catholic Central, 15-2, in six innings of OHC baseball on Friday.

Isaiah Bruce powered the win from the mound, allowing just one hit over six innings of work.

Offensive leaders for THS were Logan McCoy, who went 4-for-4 with a triple, 4 RBI and four runs scored; Cam Atchison, who was 2-for-3 and scored twice; Briley Harlan, who was 3-for-4 with a homer, a triple, 5 RBI and five runs scored and Austin Bails, who knocked in a pair of runs and scored twice.

Triad moves to 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the OHC.

JH track

Graham Middle School participated in the Ben Logan Middle School Invitational on Thursday. ​Graham’s boys were in 11th place (out of 15) with 23 points and the girls were in 15th (out of 17 teams) with 7 points. ​The top finisher was Zack VanScoy, who won both the 100 and the shot put.