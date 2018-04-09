Disc Golf Championships to be held April 21-22

A 16-man Qualifier: United States Amateur Match Play Disc Golf Championships will be held at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana on April 21-22.

A $45 entry fee is a one-time cost. Players will receive a premium Latitude-64 golf disc and a premium Dynamic Discs golf disc in their player pack. If a player advances to the next level, there are not additional entry fees. Winners of Local Qualifying Brackets will move on to the State/Province Bracket. Winners of the State/Province Bracket will move on to the Championship Bracket in Emporia, Kansas, June 22-24.

The Round of 16 will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 21 and the Round of 8 will begin at 1 p.m.

The Round of 4 will begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday, April 22 and the Final 2 will begin at 1 p.m.

Awards will be presented for first through third place.