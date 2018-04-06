Blue Knights sweep Shepherd in softball

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio — Urbana University softball snapped its 11-game losing streak in impressive fashion with a doubleheader sweep of Notre Dame College.

GAME 1

UU won a close decision in the opener 3-1 over the Falcons. Freshman pitcher Kayleigh Pate went the distance for her second win, allowing only four hits and one run with six strikeouts.

The Blue Knights scored all three runs in the fourth on freshman Britney Bonno’s bases-loaded single that was misplayed in the outfield. UU totaled six hits while each team made two defensive errors.

For UU, Riley Curtis was 2 for 3 with a run scored and Courtney Kennedy was 2 for 3.

GAME 2

UU recorded its highest scoring total in conference play this season on 13 hits on a 12-8 victory.

After trailing 4-1, the Blue Knights plated six runs in the fourth inning to claim the lead. Then, UU added five more over the final two frames to thwart NDC’s comeback attempt.

For the Blue Knights, Margo Jackson was 3 for 3 with 2 doubles and 3 RBI and Riley Curtis was 3 for 5 with 3 runs scored.

UP NEXT

UU returns home today to host Shepherd and Fairmont State on Sunday. Both doubleheaders are slated for 1 p.m. start times.