UU splits with Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W. Va. – Urbana University (5-21, 5-7 MEC) and Glenville State (9-16, 6-6 MEC) belted a combined seven home runs in Saturday’s baseball doubleheader at the Sue Morris Complex.

And it was the long ball that prevented a UU sweep, as the Pioneers recorded a walk-off shot to salvage the second game, 6-5. UU cruised to a 9-2 triumph in the opening matchup between the two squads.

GAME 1

Tyler Bess (2-3) remained steady on the bump, earning his second collegiate win for the Blue Knights. The freshman right-hander overcame a slow start, as the Pioneers plated both runs in the first by scattering three hits over the final six frames.

Bess retired 15 of the final 18 batters in the game including nine straight following the first inning.

After getting on the board with a run in the second, UU took advantage by plating five runs in the fourth on two hit batters, one balk, one walk and one wild pitch.

Then, RBI knocks delivered by Mickey Barea (2 RBI), Austin Pratt and Zeth Tanner put the game out of reach in the sixth to build the 9-2 lead.

UU totaled nine hits, led by Barea and Connor Coy who each provided two. Coy doubled to lead off the second and came around to score the first run. Brad Burkholder posted the other extra-base hit for the Blue Knights with a triple to get things going in the sixth.

GAME 2

The long-ball parade got started early as Burkholder led off the game with his first career home run to right field. Tanner brought home another run in the opening frame to give UU a 2-0 lead.

However, Glenville responded with a run in every inning except the first. The Pioneers homered in the second, third and fourth innings to make it a tied game at 3-3 after four complete. UU”s Daniel Quiroz also connected on his first career homer in the fourth.

Then, Tanner kept his tear going with his league-leading sixth home run, a go-ahead shot to put UU ahead 5-3 in the fifth. But, the Pioneers chipped away and tied the game in the sixth on a balk.

GSC kept the momentum going in the seventh.

After UU failed to break the tie, Pioneer freshman Trevon Smith led off the final inning with a walk-off solo shot to right field.

Blue Knight freshman reliever Ryan Townsend was charged with the loss after taking over for starter Patrick Orr (5.0 IP, 9 H, 4 ER, 6 K, 0 BB).

Saturday’s performance at the plate marked the second time this season that UU has launched three home runs in a game. The Blue Knights have already surpassed last year’s total.

UU managed five combined hits in Friday’s baseball doubleheader at West Virginia Wesleyan, but escaped with a win in the nightcap by a 3-2 final score. The host Bobcats claimed the opener 9-0 at cold and soggy Hank Ellis Field.

UU’s Steven Beall earned his first career win in Game 2.

UP NEXT

UU steps out of conference play Tuesday when it travels to Wayne State (Mich.) for a 3 p.m. matchup in Detroit.

