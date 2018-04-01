Glenville State sweeps UU in MEC softball

GLENVILLE, W. Va. – Urbana University softball fell on the road Saturday in a pair of league games against Glenville State, 2-1 and 7-3.

UU will aim to erase an 11-game skid this week after dropping to 3-25 (1-11 MEC) following Saturday’s setbacks. With the pair of victories, Glenville State improved to 13-15 (4-8 MEC).

GAME 1

UU led 1-0 for the majority of the game after breaking the scoreless tie in the second inning. Freshman pitcher Kayleigh Pate reached on a fielder’s choice and then came around to score on freshman first baseman Izzy Helm’s base hit to right field. The run marked the first RBI in Helm’s career.

Pate was effective in the circle and started off by retiring 9 of 10 batters. After scattering five hits through five frames, the Pioneers were able to string together three consecutive doubles in the sixth to push the go-ahead runs across. Pate was charged with the loss with a final line of six innings, eight hits allowed, two strikeouts and zero walks.

UU was out-hit by GSC 8-6 in the opener as Jenna VanHoose led with two hits. Kylah Swanson recorded her first hit since returning to the lineup this weekend from injury. Margo Jackson and Briana Bamber also registered base knocks.

Glenville’s Ally Brown earned the win in a complete-game outing.

GAME 2

The Pioneers put up four runs in the first inning and led 7-0 entering the seventh to have enough cushion against a late Blue Knight charge.

Sophomore Mykee Holtz delivered a two-run single in UU’s final at-bat to make it 7-3, but it was too little, too late. Bamber got the scoring started for the Blue Knights by stealing home on a first-and-third play.

The Blue Knights were again limited to just six hits, while VanHoose continued her recent success with three singles.

Starter Carly Allen took the loss in the circle. Helm and Pate also made pitching appearances for the Blue Knights.

The Pioneers’ starting pitcher Tori Ward earned the win and helped herself by producing a two-run home run in the opening frame.

UP NEXT

UU will host Notre Dame College in a mid-week doubleheader slated for 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The Blue Knights will then welcome Shepherd and Fairmont State to Blue Knight Field over the weekend.