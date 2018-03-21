Bill Moss All-Star games will be played tonight

Wednesday night’s First Annual Bill Moss Memorial Miami Valley Underclass All-Star Girls Basketball Games were postponed until tonight due to inclement weather.

The games will still be played at Edison State Community College in Piqua.

Game times remain the same: Divisions 1 & 2 will play at 6 p.m. and Divisions 3 & 4 will play at 7:30 p.m.

The games will be broadcast on the Gem City Sports Network and the direct link will be radio1.gemcitysports.com.

Mechanicsburg’s Elly Schipfer and Kasey Schipfer will be playing in the Divisions 3 & 4 game.

UU games cancelled

The Urbana University at Cedarville softball games scheduled for today have been cancelled due to inclement weather.