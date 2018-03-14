UU soccer announces 3 signees

Urbana University head men’s soccer coach Nick Roberts announced the addition of three signees on Wednesday.

Nathan Hart, Noah Stew-Lewis and Evan Willams will join the Blue Knight program at the start of the 2018-19 academic season.

“I’m very excited to get Nathan, Noah and Evan here on campus,” Roberts said. “I’ve enjoyed getting to know all three guys, they will make immediate impacts both on and off the field. We are continuing to recruit high-caliber kids and these three will help us sustain our successful program that has been established over the past few years.”

Hart, a junior college transfer, comes to UU after playing two seasons at Coffeyville Community College (Kan.), where he was named all-conference on the pitch and in the classroom. The 6-foot, 175-pound goalkeeper played in 26 games as a team captain for the Ravens. He totaled 174 saves and led the conference in 2016 with 103 stops, ranking him 20th among the nation’s leaders. He also finished that year a perfect 6 for 6 on penalty-kick scenarios. Hart attended Andrade Polytechnic High School where he was a four-year starter and set the school’s all-time saves record. He plans to study information systems at UU.

Williams, a 6-foot-1, 160-pound forward, earned two varsity letters at Beavercreek, where he started for last fall’s Ohio High School Athletic Association Division I state title team. Williams scored 10 goals and delivered 12 assists while earning all-conference honors for the Beavers. He competes for Ohio Galaxies FC Elite, and also appeared on the 2017 US Region II ODP 2000s Team and was team captain of the Ohio South ODP squad. Williams plans to study exercise science or criminal justice at UU.

Stew-Lewis will join the Blue Knight men’s soccer program as an incoming freshman next fall. The 5-foot-10, 154-pound wingback attends Ashcroft Technology Academy in London, England, and competes for Epsom and Ewell FC. He plans to study exercise science while attending UU.

UU is coming off a 10-7 campaign, its third consecutive winning season and appearance at the Mountain East Conference Tournament, and next fall will aim for its third NCAA postseason appearance in four years.

The Blue Knights are slated to open the 2018 season on Thursday, Aug. 30 in a home match against Ohio Dominican.

