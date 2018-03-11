UU football spring practice begins March 23

Urbana University Head Football Coach Tyler Haines announced the upcoming spring practice schedule set to begin on March 23.

The Blue Knights, who are coming off a 5-6 season, will hold 14 practices through March and April at Urbana University Stadium.

All sessions are free and open to the public with midweek practice going 3 to 6 p.m. while Saturday practices are slated for 9 a.m. to noon.

UU will close the spring schedule with the annual Blue-White Spring Game under the lights at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 21.

For more information, go to uublueknights.com.