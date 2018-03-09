UU softball ends Fla. trip with pair of setbacks

CLERMONT, Fla. – On the final day of action, Urbana University softball closed its trip to the Spring Games with a pair of losses.

UU (2-12) fell 10-4 to regional foe Seton Hill and dropped the nightcap against Assumption by a final score of 15-4.

UU nearly pulled out a comeback win against Seton Hill before a late scoring barrage buried the Blue Knights. Down 5-0 after four frames, freshman Britney Bonno crossed the plate on a heads-up base-running play in the fifth to get UU on the board.

Then, UU tacked on three more runs in the sixth to get within a run of the Griffins. After senior Riley Curtis led off with a single, sophomore duo Mykee Holtz and Bailee Faulkner produced back-to-back RBI singles to make the score 5-3. Junior Jenna VanHoose came up with another RBI base knock off an 0-2 pitch to make it 5-4 SHU. However, the Griffins eventually responded with a big sixth inning to take control.

Faulkner went 2 for 3 to lead UU as the Blue Knights were out-hit 13-9. Jade Laviolette, Carly Allen and Kayleigh Pate pitched inside the circle for UU.

In the nightcap, UU went down 5-0 after a three-run homer keyed a strong start for Assumption in the first inning.

UU got back in it with two runs in the first and one in the second, but the Greyhounds exploded offensively with 10 combined runs over the third and fourth frames. The Blue Knights were out-hit in the second game 16-5.

Curtis and Holtz (2 RBI) led the way with two hits apiece while Faulkner registered an RBI single.

UU returns home over the weekend and will prepare to host Tiffin on Wednesday. The non-conference doubleheader is slated to begin at 2 p.m. at Blue Knight Softball Field.