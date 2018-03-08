WL-S seeks fall/spring concessions manager

The West Liberty-Salem Athletic Association is in need of a spring and fall season concessions stand manager.

The job entails opening and closing the concession stand for all events that take place at the stadium for the spring and fall seasons. Ordering supplies, stocking the supplies and maintaining the working order of the concession stand are key.

The manager is not required to line up all the help, and is not required to stay during all the events as long as the help shows up. The job pays $350 for the spring season (which is all the home track meets) and $1,000 for the fall season (which is all the football and soccer games).

In addition, the manager is given a year-long family pass to all WL-S home events.

For more information, contact Jake Vitt in the WL-S athletic office (937) 465-1149 or Jamie Harrison at (937) 416-1715.