YMCA will manage Urbana summer youth sports

In its newest endeavor, the Champaign Family YMCA will now manage the recreational baseball, softball and T-ball programs at Melvin Miller Park.

It’s the same league Urbana has helped to flourish, but with some new partnerships, progressive rules and exciting updates. Teams in the 8U, 10U and 13U programs will continue to play in the Champaign County League along with Mechanicsburg, Triad, Graham and Kingscreek.

Blastball is the newest addition to the rec program. Keeping with the YMCA’s “bitty” sports programs, Blastball is for 3- and 4-year-olds who are eager to learn rudimentary baseball skills, develop a love for the game and generally have a blast. Smaller teams keep everyone involved and players will learn to hit a ball off a tee before running to a single “honking” base.

Registration for Blastball, T-ball, baseball and softball will remain open until March 16. Stop by the YMCA’s Welcome Center or visit the baseball/softball page at www.champaignfamilyymca.org to sign up online.

The Champaign Family YMCA will also hold a Community Equipment Swap on March 10 at Melvin Miller Park’s Youth Sports Building (near the soccer fields). Everyone in the community is welcome and encouraged to stop by and see the selection of helmets, cleats, gloves and bats that have been donated by the community.

All of the equipment has been donated and will be gently used and cleaned up. Don’t break the bank getting ready for the season! The Swap will take place from 9 a.m. to noon.

For more information, please contact ymcasports@ctcn.net.