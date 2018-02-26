Davis, Hudson earn MEC honors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Urbana University’s Stefanie Davis (first team) and Sylvia Hudson (honorable mention) have been selected to All-Mountain East Conference women’s basketball teams, the league office announced Monday afternoon.

Davis, a senior from Springfield, produced one of the top seasons in UU women’s basketball history with career-highs in points (16.9), assists (5.6) and rebounds (5.7) per game. The UU point guard broke the school’s single-game scoring record with 38 points in a home win over West Liberty (Nov. 29), and also posted a 37-point outing during the year, while producing the highest individual scoring campaign since 2013-14.

In addition, Davis recorded a 15-assist game and 16-rebound effort, becoming only the sixth player in MEC women’s basketball history to produce at least one 30-point game, 10-assist game and 10-rebound game in the same season. She became the 15th member of the Blue Knight 1,000 Point Club and only the third player in school history to register 1,000 career points, 400 rebounds and 300 assists.

Davis is the third Blue Knight to earn first-team honors since UU joined the league in 2013-14 (Danie Shafer, DeVonyea Johnson).

Hudson, a sophomore from Sidney, continued her dominance on the hardwood after getting snubbed of all-league honors a year ago. Hudson averaged a career-high 16.7 points along with 7.2 boards in all 26 games. A career 61.1-percent shooter, which ranks second among active NCAA Division II career leaders, Hudson finished her second year for the Blue Knights with a 59.5-percent mark from the field. She scored 20 or more points on nine occasions, including a career-high 28 points at Salem (Dec. 17).

Furthermore, Hudson racked up seven games with 10 or more points and 10-plus rebounds to run her career total to 18 double-doubles in 50 games played. That is the second-most double-doubles produced by an MEC player over the past two seasons, behind Marissa Brown of West Liberty (20).

The All-MEC teams are selected by a vote of the league’s coaches.

UU (12-14) plays Charleston in the the opening round of the MEC tournament on Wednesday at noon at Charleston, W. Va.

UU's Stefanie Davis (left) and Sylvia Hudson have earned All-MEC honors.