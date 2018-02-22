The Dyes and their miniature courses

Urbana native Pete Dye and his wife, Alice, pose with the miniature golf courses they designed at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis. The holes are replicas of their most-famous designs from around the world. The attraction will open on March 17. Pete Dye is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

