UU women fall to Wise in overtime

WISE, Va. – After watching its 17-point lead vanish, Urbana University women’s basketball came up short in overtime, 67-62, at UVa-Wise.

UU dropped below .500 on the year following the loss to 11-12 (9-10 MEC) while Wise improved to 6-18 (5-14 MEC). It was the second overtime contest of the season for the Blue Knights, who are now 0-2 in those games.

STAT LEADERS

Forwards Jazmyn Haley and Sylvia Hudson carried the load offensively for UU with both recording double-doubles in the losing effort. Haley scored 16 of her game-high 18 points in the second half and grabbed 11 boards. Hudson produced 14 points and 10 boards, despite finishing a career-low 3 of 10 from the field.

Wise’s Cynita Webb led the way for the Cavaliers with 17 points and 17 rebounds. Bianca Lockamy added 12 points.

GAME SUMMARY

UU took its first lead when Haley opened the game with a layup in the post and the Blue Knights led by as much as 11 in the first half on Taj Thompson’s layup, which capped an 11-2 UU run near the buzzer to put he visitors ahead 29-20 at the break.

Then, the Blue Knights knocked down five of their first six shots in the second half, including three consecutive layups from Haley to put UU ahead 37-27 with 6:28 left in the third. UU’s defense continued to stifle the Cavs, going up by as much as 44-27 while limiting the hosts to nine points in each of the second and third quarters on a combined 5-of-30 shooting.

The Cavs finally found their stroke and made seven of 10 shots to get back within four points, 50-46, with five minutes left in regulation. Wise kept it rolling thanks to nine fourth-quarter turnovers by the Blue Knights and the hosts took their first lead with 36 seconds left, 55-54.

Fortunately for UU, Hudson responded with a free throw on the other end and the game remained knotted at 55-55 as the regulation buzzer sounded.

The Blue Knights ended up with four players fouling out and could not hang during the extra stanza, where the Cavs outscored UU 12-7.

UU made a season-high 21 free throws in a game that featured 58 combined fouls. The Blue Knights also secured a season-high 46 rebounds but gave the ball away 20 times, while the Cavs committed 13 turnovers.

It was a poor shooting night for both squads as UU (35.7%) fared a little better than Wise (29.9%). Both teams combined for only three made 3-pointers on 28 attempts from beyond the arc.

UP NEXT

UU plays at Concord today to complete this week’s road trip. Tipoff is slated for 2 p.m. in Athens, W. Va., for the meeting between the Blue Knights and Mountain Lions.