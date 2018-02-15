UHS football alumni ‘Chalk Talk’ to be held Feb. 22

The inaugural Urbana High School Football Alumni “Chalk Talk” will be held on Thursday, Feb. 22 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Urbana VFW’s BrownRidge Hall, 220 E. Court Street in Urbana.

“This event will be a monthly gathering to update alumni on what’s going on in the program, build our active alumni base, and get to socialize and make connections with fellow Hillclimbers,” said Patrick Trenor, current Hillclimber assistant coach and UHS alum. “Our plan is to have our gathering on the third Thursday of every month at the VFW in Urbana. During the season, we are looking to meet every Monday, to talk about the upcoming game that week. Details for that are still being worked out.

“This is just the beginning of building a strong and active alumni base,” Trenor added. “We are looking forward to seeing this grow and to get more alumni events on the calendar.”