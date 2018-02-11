Washington leads UU men to victory

Career-highs abounded for the Urbana University men’s basketball team at the Grimes Center Saturday as A.J. Washington, Chris Jackson and Nick Detlev all established new personal-bests in an 89-68 win against Glenville State.

Jackson did his work early with 14 of his 17 points in a back-and-forth first half. Ethan Snapp’s triple with two seconds remaining in the opening frame sent the teams into halftime knotted at 32.

In the second half, Washington (27 points) and Detlev (16 points) led a bruising assault on the rim as the Blue Knights (4-20, 3-15 MEC) pulled away from the Pioneers (6-18, 4-14 MEC).

TURNING POINT

It was the A.J. Washington Show for a few pivotal minutes in the second half. With the Blue Knights trailing 43-41, Washington converted a three-point play to put the home team ahead for good. It was the beginning of a 17-5 run that gave UU control, and Washington outscored the Pioneers himself with 12 points in the spurt.

NUNN’S THE ONE

Darhius Nunn was a one-man offense in the second half for GSC. Over a span of 10:38 in the second half, he scored all 19 of the Pioneers points to keep the score manageable.

STAT LEADERS

Washington’s 27 points were 12 more than his previous high, and he added career highs in both rebounds (14) and assists (seven) in a box score-stuffing effort. Detlev added five rebounds and three blocks, while Malik Jacobs hit nine-of-10 free throws en route to 13 points.

Nunn led all scorers with 32 points for the Pioneers, while Brooks Ely added 10 points and seven rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Blue Knights head out on the road to face the University of Virginia at Wise Cavaliers (11-13, 9-9 MEC) on Thursday.

UU’s A.J. Washington had 27 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday’s win over Glenville State. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_ajwash.jpg UU’s A.J. Washington had 27 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday’s win over Glenville State.