Glenville State women down Blue Knights

Sophomore Sylvia Hudson recorded her 16th career double-double, but it was not nearly enough as early turnovers and rebounding plagued the Urbana University women’s basketball team in a 116-63 setback to conference-leading Glenville State on Saturday at the Grimes Center.

The game started on a positive note for the Blue Knights (11-11, 9-9 MEC) when junior guard Megan Beachy’s layup produced an early 7-5 lead over the 11th-ranked Pioneers (23-1, 18-0 MEC). However, 12 first-quarter turnovers fueled a 30-4 run over the remainder of the first frame to give GSC a 35-11 lead after 10 minutes.

STAT OF THE GAME: REBOUNDS

The Pioneers had a substantial advantage on the glass, outrebounding the Blue Knights 53-32 including a 20-8 edge on the offensive end.

STAT LEADERS

Hudson had 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Knights, while Jenae Curtiss paced the Blue Knight offense with a career-best 12 points. Stefanie Davis added nine points, three assists and three rebounds.

For GSC, Paris McCleod led all scorers with 22 points and Courtney Davis had 19 points and 12 rebounds. Bhrea Griffin had 12 points and a team-leading five assists.

UP NEXT

The Blue Knights head to Wise, Va., to take on the Cavaliers (5-18, 4-14 MEC) on Thursday.