UU men fall to Shepherd, 93-68

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. — The Urbana University men’s basketball team dropped its road contest at Shepherd, 93-68, inside the Butcher Center on Saturday.

UU fell to 3-18 (2-14 MEC) on the season and SU improved to 14-8 (10-6 MEC). The Blue Knights are vying for one of the final MEC postseason spots, the top 10 teams earn a bid, with seven league games remaining on the schedule.

STAT LEADERS

Four Blue Knights scored in double digits, led by junior guard Malik Jacobs with 17 points on 4-of-6 shooting while knocking down 8 of 8 attempts at the line. Carlas Jackson, AJ Washington and Roy Hatchett Jr. each posted 10 points. Jackson led UU with five boards while Hatchett dished out four assists.

Shepherd’s Thomas Lang and AJ Carr both scored a game-high 21 for the Rams. Lang drained five treys and Carr produced the game’s only double-double with 10 boards.

HOW IT HAPPENED

UU traded the lead four times in the early going on the heels of sinking five of its first six shots from the floor. Washington’s layup at the 15-minute mark gave UU a two-point advantage with the score 11-9.

Then, the host Rams rattled off a momentum-changing 11-0 run and UU went down 42-26 at halftime. The Blue Knights never recovered from the Shepherd first-half surge and trailed by 10 or more points the entire second half.

Shepherd did its damage from the beyond the arc by knocking down 15 of 28 three-point attempts, for the third straight game that UU allowed 10 or more made 3-pointers. The Rams shot 57.4 percent overall from the floor while the Blue Knights finished with an overall mark of 50 percent.

UP NEXT

UU steps out of league play for a road contest tonight at Alderson Broaddus (7:30 p.m.) in Philippi, West Virginia. The Blue Knights return home Thursday to host West Virginia Wesleyan (7:30 p.m.) inside the Grimes Center.

UU’s Roy Hatchett (3) scored 10 points in Saturday’s loss at Shepherd. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/02/web1_hatchett.jpg UU’s Roy Hatchett (3) scored 10 points in Saturday’s loss at Shepherd.