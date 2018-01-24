Visiting Charleston sweeps Blue Knights in hoops

Visiting Charleston swept Urbana University in a basketball doubleheader on Wednesday.

The UU women lost, 60-52.

The Blue Knights trailed for virtually the entire game, including 25-22 at the half.

For UU, Stefanie Davis had 17 points, Jazmyn Haley had 12 and Sylvia Hudson added 10 points and 9 rebounds.

The Blue Knights (10-7, 8-5) shot 34 percent from the field compared to 40 percent for Charleston (9-9, 6-7).

In Wednesday’s late game, Charleston pulled out a 54-53 win on a pair of late free throws.

Roy Hatchett Jr. led the Blue Knights with 15 points and Carlas Jackson added 6 reounds.

Both UU teams play at West Virginia State on Saturday