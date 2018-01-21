UU men fall to NDC in double overtime

For the second time in a week, the Urbana University men’s basketball team came up short in an overtime home loss as the visiting Notre Dame College Falcons clipped the Blue Knights 97-85 on Saturday.

UU (3-14, 2-10 MEC) made a late surge in regulation with a 12-0 run as Abul Kanu’s fastbreak layup with 1:47 to go put UU ahead 80-76. The Blue Knights had trailed 76-68 with under five minutes left, until senior guard Carlas Jackson knocked down his fourth 3-pointer to give UU its first lead since hitting the opening basket of the game.

With 13 seconds left in regulation, junior guard Roy Hatchett Jr. knocked down a pair of freebies at the line to keep UU ahead 82-79. But, UU fouled a three-point shooter on the final possession and NDC’s Halil Parks sunk all three foul shots to force the extra period.

Notre Dame (5-13, 3-9 MEC) controlled the final period and outscored UU 15-3 to run away with the contest.

UU knocked down 13 threes while shooting nearly 40 percent from deep, but overall the Blue Knights were outshot by the Falcons. UU shot at a 42.5 percent clip and NDC made 52.4 percent of its shot attempts. The rebounding margin was even at 41-41 and turnovers nearly even as well (UU 12, NDC 11).

NDC utilized its height advantage in the front court, outscoring UU 46-24 on points in the paint.

Sophomore guard Ethan Snapp led UU with a career-high 18 points with six boards and four assists. Three others reached double figures including Carlas Jackson (16), Hatchett Jr. (14) and Malik Jacobs (11), who also pulled down a team-high seven boards.

Notre Dame rotated only seven players with six of those scoring in double digits, led by KT Taylor’s 25 points on 7-of-11 shooting from three-point range. Five Falcons had at least six rebounds in the matchup.

UU returns to its home court for a mid-week tilt against Charleston on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Knights fell to the Golden Eagles 78-67 back on Dec. 6 in Charleston, West Virginia.

UU’s Malik Jacobs (15) scored 11 points in Saturday’s overtime loss to visiting Notre Dame College. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2018/01/web1_jocobs.jpeg UU’s Malik Jacobs (15) scored 11 points in Saturday’s overtime loss to visiting Notre Dame College.