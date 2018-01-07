UU women lose at Glenville State

GLENVILLE, W. Va. – The Urbana University women’s basketball team fell to fifth-ranked Glenville State, 92-51, Saturday afternoon inside the Waco Center.

The MEC-leading Pioneers won their 18th straight home game and remained undefeated in conference play at 8-0 (12-1 overall). UU dropped to 7-5 (5-2 MEC) overall on the season and finished the week’s road swing with a 1-1 ledger.

Stat Leaders

Fresh off a season-high 13 points Thursday night, senior Jazmyn Haley paced the Blue Knights with team-highs in points (14) and rebounds (7) while shooting 6 of 6 from the floor on Saturday. Senior guard Stefanie Davis also reached double digits in the scoring column with 10 points. Davis has netted 10 or more points in 11 of 12 games this season, including the previous 10 outings.

Glenville State had four players score in double figures led by senior guard Paris McLeod’s 19 points. A total of 13 players scored at least one point for the Pioneers.

Game Summary

UU never led the Pioneers and went down big after the hosts scored 31 points in the second quarter for a 54-28 halftime lead. The Blue Knights surrendered a season-high 55 rebounds to the Pioneers, who outscored UU 31-13 on second-chance points.

Poor three-point shooting also hindered the upset bid as UU went scoreless from beyond the arc (0-13). It was UU’s lowest total of made threes since going 1 of 9 in last year’s meeting against the Pioneers at the Waco Center, and the last time the Blue Knights did not make a 3-pointer happened in a road loss at Edinboro (81-64) on Nov. 19, 2013.

The Pioneers built an insurmountable lead after limiting the Blue Knights to only nine points in the third quarter, and GSC coasted the rest of the way.

Up Next

UU returns home this week for a pair of league matchups, starting with Thursday’s 5:30 p.m. meeting with Fairmont State (7-6, 3-5 MEC) at the Grimes Center. The Blue Knights will host Shepherd (8-6, 4-4 MEC) on Saturday at 2 p.m.