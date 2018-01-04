Wendall named head swimming coach at UU

The Urbana University Department of Athletics has announced Cassandra Wendall as its new head men’s and women’s swimming coach/aquatics director.

Wendall joins UU after serving as aquatics director and head men’s and women’s swimming coach at Division III LaGrange College (Ga.).

Her official start date at UU is Feb. 19.

“I’m pleased to announce that Cassandra Wendall will be joining the Blue Knights as our new head coach,” UU Executive Director of Athletics Larry Cox said. “Cassandra has family in the Midwest, competed at the NCAA Division II level in Ohio and is a current head coach at the collegiate level so she certainly brings a lot to the table.

“Our swim teams have a history of success in the pool and in the classroom, and with Cassandra’s passion, drive and commitment; I believe she’s the perfect person to reinvigorate the programs.”

Wendall, a native of Lafayette, Indiana, was hired last March by LaGrange after previous stints as an assistant at Sewanee (Tenn.) and Mount Union.

She swam four years at Lake Erie College, earning Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference All-Academic honors as a senior.

“I’m extremely excited and thankful for the opportunity to lead the Urbana University swim teams,” Wendall said. “The balance between academics and athletics that Urbana offers is second to none. I cannot wait to work with the team to achieve new heights in the future.

“I would like to thank Larry Cox, Dr. Washington, and the current swim team members in having confidence in what I can do for the program.”

At all three previous coaching stops, Wendall played a key role in recruiting. With her assistance, the Sewanee program brought in the largest and most talented class of incoming first-year swimmers. Additionally, Wendall helped the Mount Union program replace a group of 20 seniors and she helped guide the Raiders to their second straight conference title.

Wendall graduated from Lake Erie with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She served on the college’s student-athlete advisory committee as the financial advisor and the representative for the swimming team for four years.

Additionally, she has coached with the McCutcheon Swim Club for 10 years, with Maverick Aquatics for two years and as a volunteer assistant coach for McCutcheon High School (Ind.).