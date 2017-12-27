Black is key player for ONU

When the 15th-ranked Ohio Northern University women’s basketball team plays in the Wittenberg holiday tournament this weekend, it will be a homecoming of sorts for ONU starting point guard Lindsey Black.

Black, a 5-foot-5 senior, is a graduate of Graham High School.

ONU (8-1) will play Hanover (Ind.) Friday at noon at Wittenberg and will face either Wittenberg or Susquehanna (Pa.) on Saturday.

In nine games for the Polar Bears this season, Black is averaging 8.4 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds per contest.

She is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 86.4 percent from the free-throw line.

In a 75-37 win over John Carroll on Dec. 16, Black scored 12 points and added 3 assists.

ONU’s only loss, a 67-66 setback to Bluffton, came in the season-opener on Nov. 17.

Last season – when Black averaged 7.2 points per game – the Polar Bears went 30-1 and advanced to the NCAA Division III tournament sectional final.

In her high school career at Graham, Black scored over 1,000 points.

WL-S game notes

Friday night, the WL-S boys basketball jayvee game with Catholic Central will start at 5 p.m.

On Jan. 2, the boys basketball triple-header with Graham is being held at WL-S, not at Graham. The freshman game will start at 4:30 p.m. that day.

Ohio Northern University’s Lindsey Black – a Graham High School graduate – puts up a shot against Heidelberg’s Maggie Davault during a game last season at the King Horn Center in Ada. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_lindsey-black.jpg Ohio Northern University’s Lindsey Black – a Graham High School graduate – puts up a shot against Heidelberg’s Maggie Davault during a game last season at the King Horn Center in Ada. Richard Parrish | The Lima News