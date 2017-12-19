Urbana bowling teams split with Northwestern

Urbana topped Northwestern, 2,979-2,758, in CBC boys bowling.

For UHS (3-2), Kyle Beavers had a 258-244, Andru Troyer a 298-204, Brayden Fain a 254-187, Taylor Armstrong a 236-204 and Austin Fisher a 157-151.

The Urbana girls lost, 2,250-2,229.

For UHS (4-1), Kayla Evans had a 214-200, Sarrah Baldwin a 193-148, Zoe Henson a 161-166, Lily Cooksey a 145-168 and Lilly Daniels a 128-121.

Greenon sweeps WL-S

Greenon downed WL-S, 2,205-1,797, in girls bowling.

For the Tigers, Hailee Clifford led the team with games of 160 and 191 for a 351 series; Jillian Kirkham rolled games of 152 and 128 for a 280; Rachel Larson rolled games of 127 and 116 for a 243; Ashlyn Parks rolled games of 128 and 105 for a 233 and Nicole Watkins rolled games of 100 and 131 for a 231.

Greenon’s boys team defeated the Tigers, 2,180-2,134.

For WL-S, Logan Tompkins had a 154, Gabe Wilson a 119, Hunter Smith a 155, Adam Watkins a 76, Andrew McCall a 174, Isaac Riblet a 155, Bobby Rollins a 97 and Mike Price a 226.