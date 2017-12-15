Anna holds on to defeat WL-S in girls basketball

ANNA – West Liberty-Salem lost to Anna, 48-35, in non-league girls basketball.

Anna led, 17-10, at the end of the first quarter and 24-20 at the half.

The Rockets led, 33-26, at the end of three quarters.

For the Tigers (5-2), Gabby Hollar had 12 points.

Anna won the jayvee game, 45-17. Madi Hutton had 6 points for the Tigers.

Tonight’s WL-S varsity girls game vs. Northeastern will tip off at 6 p.m.

Indians’ bowlers top Tigers

Mechanicsburg beat West Liberty-Salem in boys bowling, 2,788-2,115.

Leading the way for the Indians were Jake Ripley (213-183/396), Caleb Westfall (214-257/471), Aidan Shelton (198-202/400), Preston Estep (214-205/419) and Ethan Edwards (167-219/386).

JH basketball

The WL-S 8th grade boys defeated Cedarville, 39-24. Christian Griffith had 11 points for the Tigers (2-2).

The Graham 7th grade boys beat Indian Lake, 50-10, to improve to 3-1.

The Graham 8th grade boys downed Indian Lake, 38-28, to improve to 2-2.