UU’s Hudson notches double-double in loss

WHEELING, W.Va. – Sylvia Hudson’s 14 points were not enough as the Urbana University women’s basketball team suffered its first conference loss of the season on Saturday, 76-63, at Wheeling Jesuit.

Hudson added 10 rebounds for a double-double, but the Blue Knights (3-2, 3-1 MEC) couldn’t overcome a slow start to down the Cardinals (2-5, 1-3 MEC). WJU jumped ahead 11-2 in the early going but the Knights battled back, closing to 16-15 early in the second quarter on a three-pointer from Jenae Curtiss. The Cardinals carried a 41-30 lead into the locker room.

In the third quarter, UU got as close as seven points when Hudson hit a pair from the charity stripe to close it to 49-42, but that was as close as the Blue Knights would get.

“Foul trouble early on took us out of our rhythm and we just dug ourselves a hole. It just seemed that we could never get over the hump to get rolling,” said UU Coach Andrea McCloskey. “The ladies played hard and the bench remained positive until the very end.”

In her first action since setting a school record with 38 points against West Liberty, Stefanie Davis added 11 for the Blue Knights. Monica Burns and Mariah Callen paced the Cardinals with 25 points apiece.

The Blue Knights stay on the road as they face off against first-place Charleston (5-1, 4-0 MEC) on Wednesday.

http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/12/web1_hudson.jpeg