Blue Knight men fall to Wheeling Jesuit

0WHEELING, W.Va. – Freshman Chris Jackson poured in a career-high 16 points as the Blue Knight men’s basketball team’s rally fell short Saturday at nationally-ranked Wheeling Jesuit in a 93-79 setback.

UU (0-7, 0-4 MEC) spotted the Cardinals (7-0, 4-0 MEC) a 12-2 lead but battled back with a balanced attack to head to the locker room down 46-38. At halftime, Roy Hatchett Jr.’s eight points paced the Blue Knights, who had six players with more than five points in the opening 20 minutes.

The rally continued into the second half, culminating with Ethan Snapp’s three-pointer to give the Blue Knights their first lead at 59-58 with 11:52 remaining in the game.

From there, Wheeling Jesuit launched a 10-0 run to pull away.

“Our guys continue to improve week by week, game by game and day by day,” said UU Coach Nick Dials. “We show fight but must couple that with discipline. To have the lead on what many people believe is the team to beat this season in the MEC, and on their home court, exemplifies this improvement. But we must continue to learn and grow and be able to finish out games.”

Jackson’s 16 points led the Blue Knights while Snapp and Malik Jacobs added 14 points each. Hatchett finished with 12 points. Pat Moseh and Haywood Highsmith each scored 25 points to lead Wheeling Jesuit.

UU will try to break through for a road win again in Charleston when it takes on the Golden Eagles (6-3, 2-2 MEC) on Wednesday.