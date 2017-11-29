Dunlap voted to D2CCA All-Region 2nd team

Katlynn Dunlap, Urbana University volleyball’s all-time D-II kills and digs leader, has racked up another postseason accolade.

The senior outside hitter has been voted to the 2017 Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region Second Team, as nominated and voted on by sports information and communication directors.

Dunlap is the first Blue Knight women’s volleyball player to earn a D2CCA All-Region selection. She is one of 14 award winners among first- and second-team honorees in the region.

Recently, Dunlap wrapped up a historic career by earning her fourth All-MEC honor. She is also the first Blue Knight awarded first-team distinction on three occasions with first team in 2016 and 2015 while earning MEC Freshman of the Year and second-team nods in 2014.

Dunlap posted career highs this season in kills (479 – second in single-season school history) and digs (444) while ranking fourth and 14th among league leaders, respectively. She also recorded a career-best 18 double-doubles, marking 54 career outings with 10 or more kills and digs.

Dunlap’s 33 digs (career-high) at Fairmont State were the second most in school D-II history and she drilled a career-high 28 kills (third most in D-II era) against IUP at the beginning of the year.

She finished fifth in the nation among D-II career leaders in kills (1,668) and total attacks (4,685).

Dunlap left her mark as a team captain for a program that reached new heights.

UU women’s volleyball earned its first winning seasons in the D-II era (2016 and 2017) and capped this past fall with the program’s first postseason win as a D-II member.