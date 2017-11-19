UU men fall to UVa-Wise in home opener

Ethan Snapp’s 3-pointer with 44 seconds left got the Urbana University men’s basketball team within two points, but the Blue Knights came up short against UVa-Wise in Saturday’s home opener, 71-64.

UU lost its fourth straight game while falling in the league opener for both teams.

The Blue Knights (0-4, 0-1) led for the majority of the game, including an 11-point advantage right before halftime when Aarmanni Garnett and Snapp each finished on a fast break to make the score 25-14. However, the Cavs (1-3, 1-0) responded and trailed the Blue and Grey by a only point at the break, 29-28.

UU came out of the half to build a three-point lead at the first media timeout, 37-34. But then, the visitors found their stroke from three-point range and knocked down three consecutive treys during a 13-2 run. Down six points, Snapp completed a four-point play and then Malik Jacobs tied the game at 50-50 on a pair of free throws with 7:26 remaining.

Wise responded quickly with six points and led the rest of the way.

Stat Leaders

Four players reached double figures for UU. Senior Carlas Jackson led the way with 16 points on 7-of-18 shooting while Snapp finished with 14 points. AJ Washington and Jacobs both contributed with 10 points each. Washington grabbed a team-high seven boards and Jacobs dished out a team-best five assists.

UVa-Wise’s Taiwo Badmus led all players with 29 points and 12 boards. Badmus knocked down four 3-pointers and went 9 of 13 at the free-throw line. Chance Sheffey notched 14 points for the visitors.

Up Next

UU hosts Concord (2-2, 0-1 MEC) tonight inside the Warren G. Grimes Center. The two squads will tip off the Mountain East Conference matchup at 7:30 p.m. The Mountain Lions lost Saturday at Notre Dame College, 86-76, as senior guard B.J. Hamlet poured in a career-high 28 points.

http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_carlasjackson.jpeg