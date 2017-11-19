Blue Knight women rally to win

Urbana University scored 32 points in the fourth quarter to race past UVa-Wise, 71-63, Saturday in the women’s basketball home opener at Warren G. Grimes Center.

The victory marks the first for Andrea McCloskey in her NCAA Division II coaching career.

The Blue Knights (1-1, 1-0), who trailed at the end of all three quarters, eventually overcame a 10-point deficit and shot a blistering 13 of 16 in the fourth quarter.

Overall, UU shot 43 percent and outscored the visitors 33-10 on points in the paint.

Stat Leaders

UU sophomore forward Sylvia Hudson led all scorers with 22 points, scoring 16 of those in the second half. Junior Megan Beachy also reached double figures with 14 points while senior Stefanie Davis chipped in with eight points and nine rebounds.

Key Moment

A Hudson layup gave UU a 52-50 lead and that was followed up shortly after with a Beachy steal and finish to put the Blue Knights ahead, 56-52, with 5:12 left in the game.

With two minutes remaining, UVa-Wise knocked down a 3-pointer and cut UU’s lead to two at 60-58. However, a Davis runner put UU back ahead by four, 64-60, with just over a minute left and the Blue Knights held on down the stretch.

Up Next

UU hosts Concord (2-2, 0-1 MEC) today inside the Warren G. Grimes Center. The two squads will tip off the Mountain East Conference matchup at 5:30 p.m. The Mountain Lions lost at Notre Dame College, 66-64, on Saturday.

Urbana University’s Jada Love (1) looks to pass to teammate Jenae Curtiss (32) during Saturday’s game at UU. http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_UU1vertical.jpg Urbana University’s Jada Love (1) looks to pass to teammate Jenae Curtiss (32) during Saturday’s game at UU. Brenda Burns/Urbana Daily Citizen