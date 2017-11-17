UU’s Purk earns CoSIDA honors

Urbana University football punter Brandon Purk of Mechanicsburg has been selected to the 2017 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District® First Team.

Purk, a junior, averaged 41.3 yards per punt with a long of 56 yards.

Twenty-nine of his 55 punts were downed inside the 20-yard line.

The CoSIDA academic teams recognize the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances athletically and in the classroom.

First-team Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Team ballot, where first-, second- and third-team All-America honorees will be announced in December.

Members of the Academic All-America® Core Committee, the CoSIDA Board of Directors and CoSIDA staff members will continue to vote for teams in every division. Voting opened for Academic All-America® on Nov. 15 and will close at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

The Academic All-District® teams are divided into eight geographic districts across the United States and Canada. The CoSIDA Academic All-America® separately recognizes honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III and College Division. The College Division includes all NAIA, Canadian and two-year schools.

The Division II and III Academic All-America® program is being financially supported by the NCAA Division II and III national governance structures, to assist CoSIDA with handling the awards fulfillment aspects for the 2017-18 DII and DIII Academic All-America® teams program.

UU volleyball falls

Wheeling Jesuit held off UU, 24-26, 25-16, 25-21, 23-25, 16-14, in the MEC volleyball tournament Friday night.

For the Blue Knights, Katlynn Dunlap had 22 kills and 26.5 points and Graham High School graduate Kaitlin Trace added 11 kills and 12 points.

