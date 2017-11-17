55’s men’s tennis team has 6-6 record

The local 55’s Men’s 8.0 tennis team recently played at nationals in Orlando, Florida, and finished with a 6-6 overall record. The team won the local league in Dayton, then won state in September. From there, the team went to Indianapolis and won regionals, beating teams from Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana and Illinois. This allowed the team to participate in nationals Oct. 27-29 in Orlando at the USTA facility. The team finished with a 6-6 record. Local team members pictured are, from left, Dave Case, Mark Beckdahl, Mark Halpin and John Coffman.

