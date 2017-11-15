Blue Knight women fall at Tiffin University, 69-38

TIFFIN – The season opener under new head coach Andrea McCloskey did not go as planned for Urbana university women’s basketball in a 69-38 setback Wednesday night at Tiffin.

UU (0-1) scored its lowest point total in the Division II era and managed only 13 points in the second half. The Blue Knights scored in single digits in three of four quarters and shot 23 percent overall, including 2 of 18 from three-point range.

The Dragons (1-2) led wire-to-wire and utilized their size to dominate the glass where they held a 47-30 advantage while outscoring the Blue Knights 28-18 in the paint. Tiffin turned the ball over 19 times, but UU converted only eight points off the takeaways.

Stat leaders

UU senior guard Stefanie Davis led the way with 12 points despite a 3-for-20 shooting effort. She went 5 for 6 at the free-throw line, where UU finished a solid 8-for-10 shooting. Davis grabbed six boards with a pair of steals and assists.

Sylvia Hudson added eight points as the team’s second-leading scorer and grabbed a team-high six boards along with Davis.

Tiffin had three players reach double figures, led by Allie Miller’s game-high 16 points and seven rebounds. The Dragons shot 51 percent overall as Ali Schirmer (15 points) and Annie Santucci (14 points) helped lead the way.

UU hosts UVa-Wise in the season home opener Saturday at the Warren G. Grimes Center. It will be the MEC opener for both squads, which face off at 2 p.m.