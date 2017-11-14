Five Blue Knight players named All-MEC

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Urbana University wide receiver Trevon Saunders, linebacker Duray Hall and defensive end Mikal Toliver earned first-team recognition in the Mountain East Conference as the league unveiled Tuesday its awards and all-conference teams. Additionally, offensive lineman Doug Hardin and wide receiver Rodell Rahmaan were selected to the second team while Saunders also appeared on the honorable mention squad at kick returner.

The Blue Knights finished 5-6 overall (4-6 MEC), totaling the most wins since 2013, and tied for sixth in the league standings.

UU’s three honorees tied the program record for highest total number of Blue Knights voted to the All-MEC First Team, which also occurred in 2013.

Shepherd’s Connor Jessop and Myles Humphrey earned the top two individual honors while West Virginia State’s Calil Wilkins was named Offensive Freshman of the Year and Glenville State’s Cory Roberts was selected as the Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Shepherd head coach Monte Cater was named MEC Coach of the Year for the fourth time in five years. Cater led Shepherd to a third-straight undefeated regular season (seventh overall) and fourth Mountain East Conference championship. The Rams ascended to No. 2 in the AFCA poll, their highest ranking in school history. Shepherd is in the NCAA playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years and is the second seed in Super Region 1.

In addition to the individual awards, the league also announced the All-MEC teams. Shepherd, the regular season champions, led all schools with 10 first team All-MEC selections (six offense, four defense). Notre Dame and Fairmont State each had five first team honorees. West Virginia State had four players placed on the first team, while Charleston, Concord and UU each had three. West Liberty had two players earn first team honors and West Virginia Wesleyan had one.

The all-conference teams and individual award winners are selected by a vote of the league’s coaches.