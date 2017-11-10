Blue Knights fall to WLU

Urbana University’s Madison Davis (14) spikes a ball between a pair of West Liberty University defenders on Friday at the Grimes Center. West Liberty won the match, 25-19, 25-16, 17-25, 25-18. For UU, Katlynn Dunlap had 14 points and 14 kills and Deandra Atwood had 27 assists. In men’s basketball Friday night, UU lost its season-opener to Indiana University of Pennsylvania, 93-60. Ethan Snapp had 13 points to lead the Blue Knights.

