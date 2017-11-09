UU closes against Concord

Fresh off a thrilling come-from-behind win, the Urbana University football team will look to ride its newfound success into the offseason as it goes for a win Saturday at home against Concord.

UU (4-6) hosts the Mountain Lions (2-8) in a 1 p.m. kickoff at UU Stadium in the season finale. The MEC action will air live on UUBlueKnights.com with broadcasters Erich Hopkins and Shane Oelker on the call.

What you need to know:

*UU snapped a four-game slide last week after starting the season 3-2. The Blue Knights edged the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets, 36-35, after scoring 30 points in the fourth quarter to overcome a 22-point deficit for the largest comeback in school history. After scoring with 1:05 left, UU went for the win and converted a two-point PAT instead of settling for the tie.

*With four wins this season, UU has already reached its highest win total since 2013 when the Blue Knights finished 7-4 in the inaugural MEC season. UU has improved in wins during each year under head coach Tyler Haines.

*Senior QB Tajuan Green earned MEC Player of the Week recognition following an impressive performance last Saturday. Green rushed for a career-high 143 yards and threw for 223 with four passing touchdowns – all in the fourth quarter. He went 9 of 12 in the fourth and extended the game-winning drive by scrambling for a first down on a fourth-and-long situation.

*Senior WR Tre Saunders became the school’s all-time receptions leader on the game-winning score last week. He has 31 career touchdown catches and has played every game during his impressive four-year career.

*The Blue Knights are ranked fourth in the nation in fumbles recovered (16) and ninth in team sacks (3.3/gm).

*Sophomore WR Rodell Rahmaan caught two TDs last week, running his season total to a team-high 11 TD receptions – 14th most in D-II.

*Sophomore DE Mikal Toliver ranks fourth in the nation for sacks (1.2/gm) and ninth in tackles for loss (1.8/gm).

*UU is 2-2 against Concord in the all-time series including a 21-15 victory last season over the Mountain Lions in Athens, West Virginia.

Concord at a glance:

The Mountain Lions were shut out for the second time this season last week against Fairmont State, 35-0. Zach Malone, who is second in the league in tackles, had a game-high 12 stops last week vs. the Falcons. Concord is under the direction of second-year head coach Paul Price. The Mountain Lions picked up wins over UVa-Wise (7-0) and UNC-Pembroke (31-22) this season but enter the final week coming off back-to-back losses. CU allows 34 points per game and 475 yards while scoring only 16 points per contest.

UU will be led in Saturday’s season finale by team captains Clayton Bullard, Trevon Saunders and Tajaun Green (pictured above). http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_uucaptains.jpeg UU will be led in Saturday’s season finale by team captains Clayton Bullard, Trevon Saunders and Tajaun Green (pictured above). Photo by UU Athletics