Blue Knights soar over Falcons


Urbana University’s Kaitlin Trace (16) rises up for a block with teammate Katlynn Dunlap on Tuesday against visiting Notre Dame College in MEC action. Trace, a freshman from Graham High School, has helped anchor the Blue Knights as the team’s middle hitter this season. The Blue Knights (18-14, 10-4) defeated NDC, 25-19, 25-19, 25-14. Dunlap had 13 kills and 12 digs, Trace added 8 points and Anna Davis had 20 assists.


