UU’s Green earns MEC honors

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Urbana University’s Tajuan Green, Brandon Grayson of West Virginia Wesleyan and Anton Vrebac of Notre Dame College have earned Mountain East Conference Player of the Week honors for their play in the 10th week of the season.

Green, a senior from Columbus, is the Offensive Player of the Week for helping guide UU to its largest comeback in school history against West Virginia State on Saturday.

Green had 366 yards of total offense on the day with 143 rushing yards and 223 through the air. Green was 9-of-12 with four touchdowns in just the fourth quarter alone as UU out-scored WVSU, 30-7, in the quarter. He also had 82 rushing yards in the final 15 minutes, including a 20-yard scamper on fourth down to set up the game-winning touchdown.

Grayson, a senior from Middleburg, Va., is the Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in helping West Virginia Wesleyan get past Glenville State, 27-20. Grayson had eight tackles on the day, including one for a loss, and also had an interception. He helped lead a defense that held the Pioneers.

Vrebac, a senior from Willowick, Ohio, is the Special Teams Player of the Week as the Falcons edged UVa-Wise. He punted five times for an average of 36.6 yards with a long of 50 and three of those landing inside the 20 and another at the 21-yard line. He also converted on 4th-and-13 on a fake punt, rushing for 39 yards and leading to a NDC touchdown on the next play.

WL-S alumni game

The West Liberty-Salem boys basketball team will be hosting an alumni game on Nov. 17 starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission will be $2 and there will be concession food available. Past WL-S basketball players may play and can register by emailing Darrin Leichty at dleichty@wlstigers.org. The cost to play will be $20 and will guarantee at least one game and a T-shirt.

http://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2017/11/web1_green.jpeg