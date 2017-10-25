UU women post shutout in home finale

The Urbana University women’s soccer team wrapped up its home slate with a 2-0 triumph over West Liberty on Wednesday.

It was the Blue Knights’ first win at UU Stadium this season.

UU improved to 3-10-3 (3-9-2 MEC) overall while the visiting Hilltoppers fell to 4-10-2 (3-10-2 MEC).

Both UU goals were scored in the first half as the Blue Knights dominated possession throughout the entire match.

Savannah Morgan scored the game-winner in the 22nd minute after a receiving a nice corner kick from Bronté Flannery. Morgan settled and fired a shot that blasted off the crossbar and into the net for her second career goal.

Then, Alyssa Edwards scored only a few minutes later by making a defender miss one-on-one on a breakaway. Alyssa Garberich set up the run by slotting a perfect pass to Edwards, who netted her second career goal to the back left of the net.

UU goalkeeper Katherine Beech posted her second clean sheet of the season with both coming against the Hilltoppers. Beech finished with five saves between the pipes on Wednesday.

Overall, the Blue Knights out-shot the Hilltoppers 13-12 – and 6-5 in shots on goal. Both teams registered five corner kicks.

UU will play its season finale Saturday at Concord with a 1 p.m. start in Athens, West Virginia.

